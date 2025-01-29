BLACKBOARD

Techkriti, Asia’s premier technical and entrepreneurial festival hosted by IIT Kanpur, is set to return from March 27 to 30, 2025. This year’s event will feature a diverse range of competitions and challenges, including Robowars, where robots battle for supremacy, and the ML Hackathon, focusing on machine learning skills. The Techkriti Innovation Challenge will highlight transformative ideas, while the ECDC (Electronics Competition) challenges participants to design advanced circuits. Aerospace enthusiasts can participate in “Take Off,” a series of events for aspiring aeronautical engineers.

In its inaugural edition of Amazon Future Engineer programme’s ‘Careers of the Future’ summit held in Delhi, Amazon announced that the Amazon Future Engineer programme, launched in 2021, has successfully trained 3 million government school students and over 20,000 teachers across 272 districts in 8 Indian states. Designed to bridge the gender gap in the technology sector, the programme primarily targets students in grades 6 and above residing in tier 2 cities, providing them with access to multilingual learning materials in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya, and Marathi.

IIM Raipur in collaboration with Assam University, Silchar, successfully concluded the five-day cultural exchange programme under the Government of India’s flagship initiative Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Yuva Sangam Phase V. This initiative brought together 45 students from Chhattisgarh for an immersive cultural and educational experience in Assam, fostering unity in diversity and encouraging people-to-people connections.