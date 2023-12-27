BHU to provide free coaching to 100 UPSC aspirants

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admission date for free coaching for the Civil Services examination 2023-24. According to the official notice, the admission for free UPSC coaching will be held on December 30 from 9am to 5pm.

Around 300 students will participate in the admission procedure of the counselling sessions and only 100 will be selected, said Ramesh Kumar Nigam, Assistant Registrar of the centre, in the official notification. This includes 147 male candidates from scheduled caste and 63 female candidates. Meanwhile, 63 male and 27 women candidates have been invited from the OBC category. BHU has also invited 10 disabled candidates for the counselling process.

The counselling will be held near the Dr Ambedkar Center of Excellence (UGC HRDC) Cyber Library in BHU. All details are available at the official BHU website — bhu.ac.in. The result of the entrance test for SC and OBC candidates was declared on December 20.

In case of discrepancies, candidates can contact Dr Ambedkar Center of Excellence by email dace.office@bhu.ac.in and mobile number 9450071669.

The Civil Services exam is considered to be one of the toughest exams in the world. The UPSC coaching at times cost over Rs 1-2 lakh. Recognising the financial challenges faced by the economically weaker sections, BHU has stepped forward to offer free UPSC coaching to bright students, ensuring access to opportunities for all.