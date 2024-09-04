BHU launches campaign on suicide prevention

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a week-long campaign in the lead-up to Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, 2024. This initiative is tailored to engage students across different levels, with the aim of raising awareness, encouraging help-seeking behaviour, and promoting overall well-being.



The theme for the week, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide – Start the Conversation,” focuses on transforming the perception of suicide from one marked by stigma and silence to one characterized by understanding and support.

Taking to social media, the official handle of the institute posted, “Conversation is key! Spreading #awareness and fostering sensitivity. #BHU is organizing a week-long campaign ahead of the #SuicidePrevention Day on September 10, 2024. The campaign from 4 to 10 Sep, 2024, is in continuation to BHU’s efforts for student well-being & awareness.”

The campaign features a variety of activities, such as poster-making, open mic sessions, slogan writing, and other events aimed at raising awareness. Students from the main campus, the South Campus at Barkachha, and university schools are actively participating in this initiative, led by the Dean of Students. The campaign is coordinated by the Associate Dean of Students (Student Development) and the Student Counsellor, with significant contributions from Dr. SRK Fellows. The organizers believe that by confronting the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, more individuals will feel empowered to seek support without fear of judgment.