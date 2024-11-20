BEYOND THE PAYCHECK

In today’s 9-to-5 world, where deadlines are tight and pressure is overwhelming, employees are constantly hustling in a rat race. As a result, many professionals feel confused and often undervalue their potential, which impacts their overall performance. However, a recent survey sheds light on simple yet effective solutions to improving workplace culture, job satisfaction, and employee retention. The survey conducted by YouGov, on behalf of Indeed, titled ‘Bridging the Gap’, highlights the current state of workplace inclusion and the factors influencing it. According to the report, 63% of employees believe that recognition from senior leaders is essential for boosting morale and motivation in the business world.

The survey further underscores the importance of an open, inclusive environment that encourages creativity and idea sharing. Nearly 64% of employees said their companies promoted creative thinking, helping them feel more connected. Meanwhile, 61% appreciated the freedom to express themselves openly, feeling more engaged in workplaces that foster idea sharing and inclusion. “In my previous job, I couldn’t give my best due to constant criticism despite giving my 200%. Now, I perform better as the work culture in my new office is healthier, and I’m rewarded fairly for my efforts,” said Akash Chowdhury, branch manager of a reputable bank in Kolkata.

At a time when toxic work culture is a buzzword in the corporate world, this survey reveals that 62% of employees feel happier when their team appreciates their efforts, while 58% emphasise the importance of having their opinions and ideas welcomed by colleagues. These forms of validation and inclusion help build confidence and contribute to a supportive, collaborative work environment, empowering employees to prosper, personally as well as professionally. Feelings of judgment from colleagues (43%), burnout and work-life imbalance (38%), lack of role clarity (33%) and criticism from direct managers (32%) are key challenges affecting employee inclusion and overall well-being. Feeling valued, appreciated and acknowledged for credibility and hard work is indispensable for benefiting the mutual growth of the company as well as its employees.

Furthermore, with Gen Z entering the workforce, the demand for recognition and a healthy work environment has intensified. To them, mental health and well-being matter. This cohort tends to prioritise independence, work-life balance, and workplaces that offer emotional support. “In today’s job scenario, a toxic workplace is a common thing. No amount of recognition will act as an enthusiasm for an employee if the workplace is toxic. So, the leaders should pay extra attention to reducing toxicity if they want to retain the employees”, said Amitava Sen, software consultant of an MNC in Kolkata.