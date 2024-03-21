Beyond textbooks









The annual concert, Myriad 2024, of St Joan’s School, Kolkata, was a grand success. The event showcased the exceptional talent and dedication of students through captivating performances in dance, music, and drama. With a diverse ensemble of 256 young performers from grades 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11, Myriad 2024 epitomised the ethos of St Joan’s School — commitment, creativity, and excellence. Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, East and Northeast India, and Qin Yong, the Acting Consul General of China in Kolkata were present as the chief guests at the event.















On International Women’s Day, the Women and Gender Development Cell of St. Xavier’s University organised a thought-provoking programme, ‘Women’s Rights are Human Rights’ in the presence of Rev. Father Dr. John Felix Raj, Registrar of the university, Prof Ashis Mitra, V Solomon Nesakumar (IPS) Addition Commissioner of Kolkata Police and Professor Swati Ghosh of Rabindra Bharati University. Nesakumar delivered an insightful speech on the importance of self-defence for girls. Drawing from his experiences in law enforcement, he highlighted the need for women to be empowered to protect themselves and stand up against violence and discrimination.



