Beyond Textbooks













Renowned artist Padmabhushan Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, accompanied by tabla maestro Pandit Subhen Chatterjee, performed at the inaugural session of Saaz-Sargam at GD Birla Sabhagar, hosted by South Point High School. This was followed by the competitive round of Saaz-Sargam—an inter-school instrumental music competition, where six schools namely The BSS School, Gokhale Memorial Girls' School, DPS (Ruby Park), Sri Sri Academy, D.A.V. Public School, and South Point High School participated









Techno India Group Public School, Siliguri, bagged the first position in CBSE National Table Tennis Championship 2023 in NRI Global Discovery Academy School in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. CBSE Board has declared TIGPS Siliguri as the ‘best combative team’







