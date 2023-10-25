Beyond Textbooks









IIM Rohtak organised Prabandh: Management Conclave, under the theme ‘Empowering Success: Strategic Integration of Leadership and Sustainability’ recently. Industry experts shared anecdotes from years of professional experience spread across human resources, finance, and marketing to prepare the students for the ever-evolving future

















Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS) Siliguri had an impressive performance at Teraipex, an event organised by the Siliguri Head Post Office. They won the first prize in quiz, came second in stamp collection, and dominated the letter-writing competition by securing the top four positions. In addition to their academic achievements, TIGPS Siliguri students also took part in a one-day self-defense workshop organised by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police