Beyond Textbooks





Recently, the 31st State Level Children's Science Congress for West Bengal took place at Hare School in Kolkata. This event is an integral part of the National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) 2023. Held on October 7-8, the event was inaugurated by MIC, Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology, Government of West Bengal, Ujjal Biswas. Other eminent scientists and educationists were also present. The two-day event saw child scientists presenting their projects before evaluators. Nearly, 336 projects were presented in 15 evaluation rooms before 30 evaluators. Projects from 23 districts of Bengal were presented. 30 projects will be finally selected for the National Children's Science Congress 2023, said Dr Bansari Guha, state coordinator, NCSC 2023.




































