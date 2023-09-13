Beyond Textbooks

Ramakrishna Mission Narendrapur was conferred with the Sera Vidyalaya Puraskar (Best School) in recognition of its outstanding academic excellence. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitated distinguished teachers and best-performing schools throughout the state.

















Delhi Public School, Ruby Park (Junior) in Kolkata. A small skit, ‘Kanha and the Fruit Seller’ and a musical titled, ‘Vishwarupa Darshan’ performed by students beautifully depicted the miracles of Lord Krishna





















KIIT Bhubaneswar in association with the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) local chapter, organised a one-day symposium on “Modern Trends in Chemical Sciences.” As many as 117 students from different institutions across Odisha presented posters and 300 participants attended this event. The symposium provided an opportunity for young researchers, scientists, and academicians to learn from distinguished experts in cutting-edge research areas of chemical sciences