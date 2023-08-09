Beyond Textbooks

Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has signed an MoU with the University of Chittagong in Dhaka on the sidelines of the India-Bangladesh Business Conference organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce. The MoU was signed by Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, and Shireen Akhter, vice-chancellor of the University of Chittagong. The signing of this memorandum is made as a gesture of goodwill between the two institutes, which may see the development of links in areas like the exchange of students for a given period through a recognised exchange programme, exchange of faculty members of the institutes, exchange of documentation and research material, coordination in joint or collaborative research projects, and cooperation in efforts to commercialise technologies developed at the two institutes or their partners in ways that are mutually beneficial. Also, various seminars were organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce. Alongside education, deliberations were made on pivotal domains such as agriculture, energy, and health. The seminars saw the presence of Roychowdhury, BUET vice-chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder, Dr Sabur Khan, chairman, Daffodil International University, Bangladesh, Sriranjani Joshi, director of George Group of Colleges, Kolkata among others.