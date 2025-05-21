Beyond doctors & engineers: Careers for new generation

Doctor or engineer?” That’s the question generations of Indian parents have thrown at their kids when it came time to pick a career path. But in 2025, things are changing fast. Success isn’t just about cracking entrance exams anymore. It’s also about figuring out what really drives you. The real question now is: What’s your passion?

With ISC, Madhyamik and JEE results out, lakhs of science stream students and their families are laser-focused on engineering admissions.

Engineering still holds strong but let’s be honest, the intense competition and narrow focus often distract from the bigger picture. Today’s PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Math) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) students have access to an exciting world of careers that are not just future-proof but also meaningful.

For PCM Students, here are some top options to explore:

AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning): Build smart algorithms and automation tools. (India has seen a 37% rise in AI/ML job demand)

Data Science & Analytics: Dive into massive datasets and extract valuable insights. (Expected to grow at 14% CAGR by 2025)

Cybersecurity: Be the digital bodyguard and protect systems from cyber threats. (Global market size heading towards $170 billion by 2025)

Architecture: Design smart, sustainable buildings. (Growth projection: 8% by 2033)

Actuarial Science: Use numbers to assess financial risks, especially in insurance. (18% job growth projected by 2026)

Space tech: Work on satellites and space missions. (Industry growing at 9.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2030)

For PCB Students, these paths are buzzing with potential:

Biotech & Bioinformatics: Blend biology with tech to create solutions in health, farming, and the environment. (CAGR of nearly 14% from 2024 to 2030)

Pharmaceutical Sciences: From drug discovery to quality control, this field is booming. (Global market pegged at $1.5 trillion by 2025)

Clinical Research: Get involved in medical trials and help shape the future of treatment. (10% CAGR projected by 2027)

Environmental Science: Tackle climate issues, pollution, and sustainability. (Expected growth: 5% CAGR by 2032)

Forensic Science: Put science to work in crime investigations. (Growth rate: 14% projected by 2033)

Veterinary Sciences: Care for animals and work in research and public health. (Projected 10.3% CAGR till 2033)

As students stand at the crossroads of their future, it’s time we move beyond the old-school “doctor or engineer” binary. Sure, those paths still matter but so does passion, curiosity, and courage. The future belongs to those who are ready to step off the beaten track and chase what truly excites them. With new-age careers in tech, biosciences, climate, and beyond, science students today have the power to shape the world not just by cracking entrance exams, but by choosing careers that align with who they are.