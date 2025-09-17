Beyond Classrooms

Narula Institute of Technology (NiT), a JIS Group Educational Initiative, recently hosted its student induction programme ‘Swagatam 2025’ in Kolkata. The event was graced by Anuj Mittal, MD, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.; Prof. (Dr.) Tapas Chakraborty, Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT; actor Abir Chatterjee; Sardar Taranjit Singh, MD, JIS Group; Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group and (Prof) Dr. Soumen Banerjee, Principal, NiT. The event marked the commencement of a promising academic journey for the new batch of students, designed to equip them with curiosity, confidence, and responsibility as they step into higher education.