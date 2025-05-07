Beyond Classrooms

On Wednesday, the students of Grades X to XII at Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Ariadaha, participated in the cyber awareness workshop, conducted by Belghoria Police Station under the guidance of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate

Prateeti Paul brought glory to Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Siliguri by winning the gold medal at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal. Prateeti participated in four categories and won gold medals in all four categories in the U-15 girls’ tourney