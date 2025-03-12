BEYOND CLASSROOMS

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, the Women and Gender Development Cell of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, organised a medical camp recently on the campus. VC Rev Father Dr John Felix Raj has always encouraged the empowerment of women in all spheres of life and appreciated the Women and Gender Development Cell of the university for the Initiative.

A training programme on ‘Aiming World Class University Administration’ was organised by the Administrative Training Centre, IIT Bombay. The participants included officers and staff from IIT Indore, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Bhilai, IIT Mandi, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Goa, IIT Hyderabad, BITS Pilani, IIT Bombay, National Sports University Imphal and National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar. ATC-IITB has been set up to offer world-class training programmes for officers and staff of HEIs.