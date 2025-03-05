BEYOND CLASSROOMS

The students and faculty members of the department of Applied Nutrition and Dietetics, Sister Nivedita University (SNU), recently organised a walk in collaboration with the West Bengal Academy of Pediatrics (Kolkata Chapter) to raise awareness for World Obesity Day. The event took place from SNU to Biswa Bangla Gate in Kolkata.

The three-day 9th World Food Competition, hosted by Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management (GNIHM)—a JIS Group Educational Initiative — brought together 160 chefs from 40 countries, competing across multiple categories. Indian culinary stalwarts Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapur, Ajay Chopra, and Parvinder Singh Bali were joined by renowned international chefs Annanchai Suttision (Thailand) and Lesley Jacob (South Africa) to judge the competition.