BEYOND CLASSROOMS

Sister Nivedita University (SNU), in collaboration with Employability.life and Federation University, Australia, recently hosted the Inauguration and induction of XPMC 2.0 and the Graduation Ceremony of XPMC 1.0. The event celebrated the successful completion of XPMC 1.0, where 117 students graduated, and marked the beginning of XPMC 2.0, welcoming 150 freshers into this innovative learning journey. The ceremony was graced by Paul Oppenheimer, COO of Federation University, Australia, who delivered an inspiring keynote address on the evolving education landscape and the importance of industry-aligned skills.

Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT) organised the AICTE-sponsored six-day Offline ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled ‘Quantum Computing and Nanotechnology: Synergy and Future Prospects’. With 60 participants from premier institutes across India, the FDP featured sessions covering topics including quantum machine learning, quantum devices, nanotechnology, and security implications of quantum technology, quantum algorithms, and their applications.