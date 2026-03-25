BEYOND CAMPUS

Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research (GNIDSR), a JIS Group educational initiative, introduced ‘Dr Molar Bear’, an engaging and educational character, to promote awareness about oral health and hygiene on the occasion of World Oral Health Day 2026. “Initiatives like Dr Molar Bear reflect the innovative spirit of our students and their commitment to community healthcare. By blending creativity with education, they have successfully conveyed an important message on oral hygiene in a manner that is both engaging and impactful,” said JIS Group’s Director Sardar Simarpreet Singh.