Beyond Campus

JIS Group recently organised JIS Samman 2026, which celebrates excellence and visionary leadership across the domains of academics, culture, sports, and public service. Dr Binoy Kumar Das, Director General, Defence Research and Development Organisation and Sardar Tarlochan Singh, ex-MP and former chairman, National Commission for Minorities, were conferred with the JIS Maha Samman 2026. Legendary singer Haimanti Sukla and Bhaskar Ganguly, former captain and goalkeeper of the Indian football team, were also honoured. The event was graced by Sardar Taranjit Singh, MD, JIS Group and others.