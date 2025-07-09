Bengal rises on strength of women power in MSME

Thinking of starting a small garment business in Bengal but don’t know where to begin? West Bengal has made it easier than ever for budding entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into reality. The state’s Silpa Sathi online portal is a one-stop platform to help anyone looking to start a new venture. But that’s not all. There are other supportive schemes too like Samadhan, Silper Samadhane, Banglashree and the West Bengal Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme, which offers financial support to new entrepreneurs. In fact, under this credit card scheme alone, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has already disbursed Rs 426 crore to over 20,000 youths

The MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) sector is a major pillar of the Indian economy, contributing about 30% to the country’s GDP, 40% to total exports, and generating more than 110 million jobs nationwide. And West Bengal? It’s right at the forefront. Bengal is home to nearly 90 lakh MSMEs—the second-highest in the country and has over 93 lakh people engaged in this sector. What’s even more inspiring is that more than 60% of these entrepreneurs are women. The state actually leads India in women-led MSMEs, with a whopping 62% ownership, way above the national average of 40%.

Since 2011, when Banerjee came to power, the state has taken big strides in supporting small businesses. As of 2025, Rs 8.77 lakh crore has been pumped into the MSME sector through credit disbursements. Registrations on the Udyam Portal saw a 19.32% rise from April to December 2024, with over 4.24 lakh MSMEs signing up just in that period. The total number of MSMEs registered on the portal so far? Around 14.26 lakh.

According to Dr Mou Sen, Joint Director at the state’s MSME department, digitalisation has been a game-changer. “There’s less human interaction now, which means fewer chances of harassment for entrepreneurs,” she said. However, she also points out that digital literacy remains a challenge in rural areas, though the government is actively working to bridge that gap.

Bengal has also embraced a cluster-based approach to grow the MSME ecosystem. The state now has over 550 clusters focusing on various sectors from jewellery and garments to health and education. Women, especially in the districts, are thriving in areas like handmade jewellery and textiles. Thanks to SHGs (Self-Help Groups) and easier access to loans, many women are turning their passions into successful businesses.

In March 2025, the CM mentioned how the National Statistical Office (NSO) report confirmed that Bengal has the highest number of MSME manufacturing units in the country, and also tops the list when it comes to female-led enterprises. “West Bengal tops in the country in terms of workers engaged in “Manufacturing Enterprises” (13.81%). At all-India level, West Bengal shares the maximum percentage of “Manufacturing” enterprises (16.02%) and “Other Service” enterprises (13.09%).West Bengal boasts the highest percentage (36.4%) of female headed establishments in India. West Bengal shares the highest percentage (12.73%) in female workers in ‘Unincorporated Sector Enterprises,” the CM posted on X.

Abhirup Sarkar, Chairman of the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDCL), has called on MSMEs across the state to boost productivity by embracing modern technology. “If there’s no increase in productivity, then there will be no increase in profitability,” he said, stressing the need for more training in tech skills for workers in the sector.

Meanwhile, Susmita Mukherjee, WBCS, Special Secretary (MSME & Textiles), highlighted how the state government has digitised almost every process from MSME registration to loan applications and even tax filing. “There’s no escaping digitalisation now. It helps us work faster, smarter, and more efficiently. Automation tools help manage inventory better and cut down on unnecessary costs,” she explained. She also urged entrepreneurs to use online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms to expand their market reach and take their products beyond local boundaries.

At the core of it all, adaptability is key. MSME entrepreneurs must be ready to learn, evolve and adopt new techniques. Despite facing several challenges, West Bengal’s MSME sector has consistently been breaking records year after year.