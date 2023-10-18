Beauty & Brains

During Durga Puja, everyone, from Tollywood stars to everyday individuals, clamors for her attention. They all want to experiment with the latest hair trends, whether it’s an asymmetrical bob, layered shag, bold blunt bangs, a carefree shaggy lob, a sculpted pixie, or bouncy curls. Celebrity hair expert Jolly Chanda has got her scissors in hand from 10 am to 11.30 pm, working tirelessly during the Puja season. Yet, amidst the chaos, she takes the time to inspect the final look of each client. Looking back, 27 years ago when she started her career in the beauty industry, things were vastly different. Today, India ranks fourth in the world for generating the most revenue in the beauty and personal care market for 2022. According to Statista, the cosmetics market in India is projected to grow by 2.86% (2023-2028) resulting in a market volume of $7.22bn in 2028.













Whether you stroll through a shopping mall or a local street, you’ll find plenty of salons and parlors bustling with customers. Many young individuals are now opting for beauty careers right after high school, breaking away from the traditional choices of engineering and medicine. The beauty and wellness industry is diverse and dynamic as a profession. You don’t need ‘strict’ educational qualifications to work as a beauty consultant, but some people choose to pursue courses to improve their skills and credibility. “Education is undeniably important. To become a dermatologist or a cosmetic scientist in charge of formulating cosmetic products and specialised treatments, one must invest in studies. But it’s worth noting that the beauty industry is also heavily skill-based. If you possess the right skills, you can excel as a hairstylist, nail technician, or massage therapist and earn even more than an engineer,” Chanda said.

According to Vogue Business, India’s beauty market has boomed thanks to factors like widespread internet access, rising incomes, and a large population of young people. The market has grown from $12.3 billion in 2018 to $15.6 billion in 2022, and it’s expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2025, as per Euromonitor International.

Chanda mentioned that the rise of social media and internet access has made people more aware of the beauty and wellness industry. “Today, everyone is on social media, creating content and reels. This has heightened the importance of grooming. Social media has played a significant role in promoting beauty practices,” said the preferred hairstylist of well-known actors like Swastika Mukherjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Akshra Dalal, Director at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, highlighted the increasing demand for skilled professionals in this industry. “This industry offers diverse career opportunities and attracts consumers who are discerning about the quality of services they receive. Lifestyle changes, entrepreneurial prospects, and a growing focus on health and wellness all contribute to the industry’s expanding demand for professionals who can provide top-notch services and expertise,” she said.

The beauty and wellness sector also opens doors to creativity and entrepreneurship. Dalal added that individuals with a solid foundation in these fields can not only provide services but also develop and market innovative products, start small businesses, and meet the evolving needs of consumers. “It’s a pathway to diverse and dynamic career opportunities where creativity and entrepreneurship thrive,” she said.

Suvarna Hebbar, Coordinator of the Programme, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Manipal College of Health Professions, MAHE, informed how certain institutions provide specialised entrepreneurship courses customised for these industries. “Many programmes include practical training or internships where you can gain hands-on experience, which can be a valuable asset when starting your own business. Also several courses include business management and marketing, which further enhance the experience,” she said. Hebbar also emphasised on attending beauty and wellness events where one can connect with peers, and industry professionals. “Networking is essential for any entrepreneur, as it can lead to partnerships, collaborations, and mentorship opportunities that can be invaluable when starting a business,” she said.

Chanda, with over 25 years of experience running Satin Rose salon and spa in Kolkata, has a message for budding beauty entrepreneurs. “Passion is key for success in any profession. It requires hard work and continuous practice to excel. To thrive, focus on polishing your skills rather than just boosting your social media presence. Your skill is what truly matters,” she said.

According to the London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT), a career in the beauty industry allows for creativity and offers a certain level of job security, as people will always want and need beauty treatments. Furthermore, post-Covid-19, we’ve seen the rise of beauty services offering professional treatments at home.

Celebrated aroma therapist and skincare specialist Blossom Kochhar has emphasised the importance of behavioral skills for beauty practitioners time and again. According to her, being service-oriented, professionals in the beauty industry need people skills, a service-oriented attitude, patience, and effective interpersonal skills, in addition to technical expertise. She also informed how the beauty and wellness industry has evolved to encompass sustainability, with an increasing awareness of the importance of beauty products free from harsh chemicals. “From hairstylists, spa therapists, spa managers, beauty consultants, spa consultants, to alternative careers in aroma therapy and Ayurveda, the industry is vast and open to all. Professionals in the beauty industry have numerous opportunities to express their creativity and passion through client services,” she said in an interview.

Dalal from JD Institute of Fashion Technology stresses that sustainability is not a passing trend but an essential need in these industries. “Through comprehensive education, we can address these concerns in sustainability by fostering a deep understanding of eco-friendly practices, ethical sourcing, and responsible consumption, ensuring that our industries pave the way for a more sustainable and harmonious world,” she said.

In addition to traditional positions, the beauty and wellness industry also includes wellness coaches, mental health counselors, holistic health practitioners, and rehabilitation specialists. “Wellness coaches work in various settings, including corporate wellness programmes and private practice. Holistic health practitioners take a holistic approach to health and wellness, considering the mind-body connection. Rehabilitation specialists may use techniques like massage therapy or hydrotherapy to aid in the recovery of patients,” said Hebbar of Manipal College of Health Professions, MAHE.