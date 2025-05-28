Australia’s WACE curriculum gets AIU approval

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has officially granted foreign board equivalence to the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE), a globally recognised senior secondary curriculum from the Government of Western Australia. This historic nod paves the way for the WACE curriculum to be formally introduced in Indian schools, making it the first international government-backed school board to be launched in India.

WACE is seen as a high-quality, but moderately priced alternative to existing international boards, offering K-12 education. In India, WACE is looking to onboard 100 schools in India in the next three years.

The WACE programme is administered by the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA), a statutory body of the Government of Western Australia. With over 37 years of delivery across more than 16 countries including Singapore, China, Japan, and Malaysia, WACE is known for its future-ready curriculum that emphasises academic depth, skills development, and global university pathways.

Speaking on the launch, Angelique Smith, Principal Consultant, School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA), Government of Western Australia said, “For over 36 years, WACE has empowered students across continents with the tools to succeed in higher education and beyond. With AIU equivalence granted in India, we are proud to partner with Indian schools to offer a globally recognised curriculum that nurtures inquiry, adaptability, and academic excellence. WACE is excited to make a strong contribution on the Indian K-12 learning ecosystem, much in alignment with the NEP 2020 goals of providing holistic education, fostering flexible and multidisciplinary learning and teacher professional development.”

“The AIU’s recognition of WACE is a transformative moment for Indian school education system. It not only affirms the credibility of the Western Australian curriculum but also opens new academic and career pathways for Indian students, within India as also globally,” said Syed Sultan Ahmed, Chairman of TAISI, and Advisor to WACE India on International Curriculum Integration.

Aligning closely with the vision of NEP 2020, WACE promotes competency-based and inquiry-driven learning among students. It seeks to move beyond rote memorisation to foster critical thinking, creativity, and real-world application. The programme also reflects NEP’s emphasis on holistic and formative assessment by integrating school-based evaluations, practical projects, and moderated grading that reduce exam pressure while tracking learning outcomes effectively.

In addition, SCSA will enable comprehensive teacher training and curriculum support, in line with NEP’s call for continuous professional development and innovative pedagogy in schools. As part of onboarding schools into WACE, about 30 teachers are attending training workshops in Bangalore on WACE curriculum teaching pedagogy and classroom delivery. WACE students receive the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), a globally recognized university entrance score used by top-ranking universities across Australia, the UK, US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.