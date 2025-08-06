Australia increases foreign student cap by 9% to 2.95 lakh

With US President Donald Trump’s massive crackdown on foreign students, it seems other countries like Australia will be a gainer. In fact, according to an analysis of visa and enrollment data by NAFSA, the USA faces the risk of a 30-40% drop in new international student enrollments for September. Amid such a scenario, the students looking to study abroad can consider another destination now - Australia.

The Australian government has announced that it will raise its cap on international student arrivals by 9 % to 2.95 lakh in 2026. This move comes a year after the government decided to cap places at 2.7 lakh in 2025, which officials said helped curb previously “out of control” student numbers.

International Education Assistant Minister Julian Hill said, “The numbers were growing out of control,” adding that the government had taken “tough decisions over the last 12 months, not always loved by the sector,” to rein in unsustainable growth.

Education is one of the key sectors of the Albanese government with this sector adding more than A$50 billion to the economy each year. Now, this change in Australian government policy will surely benefit the Indian students. In fact, India and China send the highest number of students to Australia.

“This is about making sure international education grows in a way that supports students, universities and the national interest,” Education Minister Jason Clare said in a statement.

“International education doesn’t just make us money, it makes us friends. This is about making sure international education grows in a way that supports students, universities and the national interest,” Clare added.