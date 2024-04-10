Aussie varsity offers scholarships to Indian students

Southern Cross University in Australia is offering the Vice Chancellor’s Academic Excellence Scholarship for international students. Eligible students enrolled in any full undergraduate or postgraduate coursework degree at the Gold Coast campus can apply. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants need to meet the university’s minimum admission criteria and demonstrate consistently high academic performance (minimum ATAR of 75). Southern Cross University offers a wide range of courses including Engineering, Naturopathic Medicine, Health Science, Nursing, Business, Computing, Education, Social Work, and Community Welfare.

Another scholarship opportunity accessible to Indian students is the Southern Cross Global Regional Scholarship. This scholarship is designed to provide support for international students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies at Southern Cross University’s Lismore and Coffs Harbour campuses.