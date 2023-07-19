‘At IISWBM, we aim at preserving heritage and embracing discipline'

Dipankar Das Gupta, director of The Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management (IISWBM), Kolkata, possesses a deep commitment to preserving the institution’s esteemed legacy even after 70 years of its establishment. Being the first management institute in India and south-east Asia to offer an MBA degree, he holds a paramount responsibility to maintain the high educational standards and ensure its continued excellence. To achieve this, he diligently implements disciplined strategies and practices to strengthen the institute’s standing as a premier educational hub. Millennium Post speaks to Das Gupta on the rich heritage of the business school, student exchange programme and more:

How does IISWBM continue to uphold its legacy as a 70-year-old institute with pioneers like Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru associated with its establishment?

This institute was established in 1953 by the then chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The foundation stone was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This is the first business school not just in India but south-east Asia. The objective of the institute is to develop right managers for the Indian business field keeping in mind the commitment made by Pandit Nehru during the laying of the foundation stone i.e. an intellectual experience linked with social responsibility. Our philosophy lies in the very name of the institute. ‘I’ stands for Indian values, ‘I’ means innovative ideas, ‘S’ means sincerity in performance, ‘W’ stands for worshipping knowledge, ‘B’ means broadening horizons and ‘M’ stands for making managers for tomorrow. With this philosophy and objective, the institute is upholding the legacy since 1953.

Today, we run several programmes. However, initially we started out with diploma in social work welfare. It used to be the premium course at the time. At the time of Independence, India needed managers for running jute and textile industries. To cater to the demand, diploma in social work welfare was started by Calcutta University and IISWBM. Managers from all over India pursued the course. At that time, there was no MBA in social work welfare. Thereafter, the institute started business administration course under Calcutta University. Alongside several programmes that we run today, we have also started PhD programmes under Calcutta University this year onwards.

IISWBM, steeped in India’s traditional history and rich heritage, stands as a testament to its illustrious past. Established by visionary academicians, industrious leaders, and esteemed bureaucrats, the institute’s foundation was laid by the pioneers of their time. To this day, we remain dedicated to upholding our legacy and preserving the essence of discipline and cultural heritage that defines our great nation. At IISWBM, we pride ourselves on preserving heritage and embracing discipline.

With the proliferation of management institutes in India, how does IISWBM maintain its high-quality education standards?

Our faculty members are excellent. They are passionate about nurturing an environment that fosters inclusivity, understanding, and mutual respect. Our education system is value-based and students are our topmost priority. We put pressure on the students to attend classes regularly. This is our core strength.

Among the various programmes offered by IISWBM, such as MBA, MBA HRM, MBA PS, Masters in Social Welfare, PG Diploma in Sports Management, Advanced Diploma in Fire & Industrial Safety Management, PG Diploma in Supply Chain & Logistics Management, Executive PG Programme in Management, PG Diploma in Media Management (Collaborative), Certified Financial Market Association, Energy Management & Audit, and Sustainable Environment Management, which programmes are a hit among the students?

The demand is high for MBA, MBA HRM and MBA in Public Systems. However, all our courses have immense popularity. In fact, our placement is nearly 98 per cent across all disciplines. Today, our students are placed all across the world. Late Sumantra Ghoshal, Satyaki Ghosh, S Jalan and Arindam Sil are alumni of IISWBM.

Getting an MBA gives a student the weightage in the resume. So, how does an MBA change life?

When you are doing MBA, your objective is to become an efficient entrepreneur or a successful professional. This journey entails gaining not only discipline and knowledge but also a holistic perspective that encompasses all areas of life. In the fiercely competitive world, MBA provides a distinct advantage, equipping you with valuable skills that set you apart from others in the professional arena.

With the rapid advancements in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and blockchain, how does your institute incorporate these cutting-edge technologies into the curriculum to equip students with relevant skills?

We can’t help but embrace technology. It is the necessity of the day. There’s no other way. IISWBM has integrated the latest technological advancements to create a dynamic, future-ready learning environment that empowers students and prepares them for the challenges of the modern world.

Recently, the institute has signed a MoU with the Moscow State Linguistic University, Moscow.

Yes. In June, we signed a MoU with the Moscow State Linguistic University, Moscow in the presence of Consul General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata, Alexey M Idamkin. It’s a collaborative programme and this year, the first student exchange programme will begin where six students have already enrolled under the leadership of Dr Madhumita Mohanty, Prof and Head of the Dept of MBA -HRM. They will be leaving for Moscow very shortly. Thereafter, six students from the Moscow State Linguistic University will be arriving at IISWBM for their exchange programme.

Lastly, how will the evolution of digital technology shape the future of the education landscape in India?

The present government policies are trying to achieve the market trend of the country. So, with the present policies of the government and vision of all the luminaries, we predict the future of education in India is very bright. Across the world, Indian students are making their presence felt.