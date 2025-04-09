ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE REMS & SIGNIFICANCE OF INDIA-FRANCE PARTNERSHIP

In an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly gaining significance, an often-overlooked yet crucial element lies at the heart of this technological revolution: rare earth metals (REMs). These 17 elements, including neodymium, dysprosium, and yttrium, play a vital role in the development of AI-driven technologies, from advanced semiconductors to powerful computing systems. As India and France deepen their collaboration in AI, following the recently concluded India-France AI Summit, the significance of securing REM supply chains has never been more critical. The partnership aims to bolster AI capabilities across various sectors, but its success hinges on the accessibility of these indispensable elements.

AI Hardware and Rare Earths

AI systems rely heavily on powerful computing hardware, such as GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and TPUs (Tensor Processing Units), which are used for training and running AI models. These hardware components require rare earth elements to function efficiently. For example, neodymium and dysprosium are used in the production of high-performance permanent magnets, which are critical for the motors and actuators in hard drives, robotics, and other AI-driven devices. These magnets enable the precise control and high-speed operation necessary for AI applications, such as autonomous vehicles and industrial automation.

Data Centres and Energy Efficiency

Data centres, which are the backbone of AI infrastructure, consume vast amounts of energy. Rare earth elements are used in the production of energy-efficient technologies, such as high-performance magnets in wind turbines and electric motors, which help reduce the carbon footprint of data centres. For instance, neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets are used in wind turbines to generate renewable energy, which powers data centres. Additionally, REEs like terbium and europium are used in energyefficient LED lighting, which is widely used in data centres to reduce energy consumption.

India and France: A Strategic AI Collaboration

The India-France AI Summit, held recently, marks a significant milestone in bilateral technological cooperation. Both nations emphasized the need for ethical AI development, data security, and sustainable technology deployment. However, a crucial underlying aspect of AI’s advancement is its dependency on hardware, which, in turn, relies on rare earth metals. France, a key player in AI research and quantum computing, and India, an emerging AI powerhouse with a booming semiconductor industry, recognize the need to secure REM supply chains.

Given that China dominates over 60% of global REM production, India and France have begun discussions on diversifying their sources. India, rich in monazite sands containing thorium and other rare earth elements, has the potential to emerge as a significant player in the REM supply chain. France, with its expertise in advanced material processing and recycling technologies, can contribute to developing sustainable extraction and refinement methods. Their collaboration could not only reduce dependence on China but also promote environmentally responsible sourcing of REMs.

Challenges and the Path Forward

While India and France are keen to collaborate on AI-driven solutions, challenges remain in REM extraction and processing. The mining of rare earth metals is often environmentally detrimental, leading to radioactive waste and pollution. However, advancements in recycling technologies and alternative materials could mitigate these concerns. France’s leadership in clean energy and India’s push for sustainable mining practices offer promising avenues for responsible REM utilization.

Apala Ghosh is the PhD Research Scholar, Department of International Relations, Jadavpur University and Upasna Mishra, PhD Research Scholar, School of International Relations and Strategic Studies, Jadavpur University