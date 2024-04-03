Around the world in learning
IIM Calcutta and IIBF signed MoU to help train the next generation of leaders in the BFSI sector
IIT Jammu is accepting applications for PhD programmes, with focus on candidates from reserved category
Manipal Law School organised first edition of Dr TMA PAI International Technology Arbitration Moot
IIMC’s department of AD & PR organised academia conclave in collaboration with PRCAI
Consulate General of France in Mumbai Dr Philippe Maurin, Science & Higher Education Attache visited IIT Bombay to enhance cooperation between IITB & universities in France
Next Story