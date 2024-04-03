Around the world in learning

IIM Calcutta and IIBF signed MoU to help train the next generation of leaders in the BFSI sector

IIT Jammu is accepting applications for PhD programmes, with focus on candidates from reserved category

Manipal Law School organised first edition of Dr TMA PAI International Technology Arbitration Moot

IIMC’s department of AD & PR organised academia conclave in collaboration with PRCAI

Consulate General of France in Mumbai Dr Philippe Maurin, Science & Higher Education Attache visited IIT Bombay to enhance cooperation between IITB & universities in France