Around the world in learning

Education in Ireland to hold a Study in Ireland virtual fair for students of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka on February 8

St. George's University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies, has introduced a merit-based scholarship exclusively for international students

IIM Ahmedabad secures top spot as MBA college in IIRF 2024 rankings. FMS Delhi, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore bag second, third, and fourth positions, respectively

British Council has announced a Rs 74 lakh grant for UK-India cultural projects. The last date for application: April 30