Around the world

Maharashtra government decides to merge separate boys’ and girls’ schools operating in the same premises into co-eds institutions

Uttarakhand Governor approves the Minority Education Bill. Now, a single law will govern all minority educational institutions in the state

NIT Rourkela develops indigenous force plate, a cost-effective device for gait profiling

Nagaland University researchers innovate a cost-effective, eco-friendly ‘BR fishing trap’ for sustainable hill stream fishing