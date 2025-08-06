Are cobots a scalable technology for smart manufacturing?

The advent of the fifth industrial revolution/industry 5.0 has opened new avenues in advanced manufacturing technologies, especially smart manufacturing. There are several essential disruptive technologies that constitute the industry 5.0. The evolution of robots especially collaborative robots, the so-called ‘cobots’ is an important constituent of industry 5.0. The combination of cobots and smart manufacturing are transformative technologies that go together.

Cobots are one of the deep technologies that advances the capabilities of human-robot collaboration. It facilitates greater degrees of freedom, saves cost and leads time in manufacturing. They minimise risk, save energy consumption, reduce wastage, optimise the process in sequential manner, thereby, leading to share the load of human workforce.

Technology synopsis

Cobots are the interaction between the robot and machine operator, especially in the manufacturing shopfloor. The cobots increases the safety of the human workforce and share the workspace of the human labour. Cobots are increasingly gaining potential because they are the next wave on innovative smart manufacturing e-factories. The cobot also reduces downtime and can be integrated into several machines. Cobots-based smart manufacturing is increasingly important because of its flexibility, safe and simpler to implement in the existing manufacturing layouts. Cobots are engineered for specialised applications of additive manufacturing technologies especially 3D printing/rapid prototyping. Cobots in 3D printing remain competitive in today’s environment because of its interesting features, especially the 360 degree of freedom. Cobots in 3D printing eliminates undesirable factors that are not possible through traditional manufacturing. Cobot in additive manufacturing enhances the production capabilities thereby creating more business opportunities. Cobot in additive manufacturing creates robust customised solutions, thereby increasing the demands of the industries and global market place. Cobots can be easily scaled to additive manufacturing because of their simplicity and ease-of-use. Cobots find many potential applications that include pick and place, machine tending and packaging, and palletizing. Cobots can be easily programmed through Robot Operating Systems (ROS) and can be installed on the existing manufacturing floor without changing the manufacturing layout.

Cobots are seemingly gaining importance because of the high return of investment as well. The footprints of cobots make them alternative and feasible solutions for compact workspace in the manufacturing shop floor. Cobot not only improves the production process but also enhances the quality of the products and manufacturing process as well. Unlike traditional robots, the cobots can easily fit in the existing manufacturing systems. Cobots are inherently flexible and can perform the tasks in a precise manner. Indian MSMEs has been utilising the Cobots for different applications such painting, screw and nut bolt tightening, palletizing, pick and place. There are successful case studies in India that women workforce finds easy to work with Cobots in silent factories in India especially for automotive applications.

Skill centres in India

The application of cobots in smart manufacturing is increasing so there is a need for talent pool to meet the demands of the industry. The National Skill Development Corporation, National Productivity Council, Quality Council of India and institutions like IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, MANIT, Bhopal and several institutions are equipped with the cobots which could be programmed easily through Robot Operating Systems (ROS).

Centres in Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras offers a dual degree in robotics. The Robotics Laboratory in the Department of Engineering Design at IIT Madras was established in 2009. A group of faculty and students carry out research work from basic to advance the level of robotics and allied areas with a major area of focus of research on Underwater Robotics, Mobile Robotics, Manipulator Kinematics and Medical Robotics. IIT Madras offers an online robotics course for an introductory robotics course of 8 to 12 weeks through SWAYAM NPTEL

PSG College of Science and Technology, Coimbatore and as the first-of-its-kind Center of Excellence (CoE) in India, TANSAM provide a dedicated advanced manufacturing ecosystem to support MSMEs and students across Tamil Nadu. It also drives the growth of industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and electric vehicles.

Importance of cobots

