Appearing for JEE Main? Here’s what you need to know

With the JEE Main 2024 scheduled to be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a set of guidelines to warn the students of any unfair practices during the examination. According to NTA, “unfair means practice” is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. Here’s a list of guidelines the students need to follow as they write JEE Main.

Using someone to write an exam (impersonation) or preparing material for copying

Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance of any kind directly or indirectly or attempting to do so

Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the examination time in the examination centre

Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates

Manipulation and fabrication of online documents viz. admit card, rank letter, self-declaration

Forceful entry in /exit from examination hall

Use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the examination centre

Affixing/uploading of wrong/morphed photographs/signatures on the application

Creating obstacles in the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Not attempting the question paper for long time intervals.

Fidgeting and looking here and there

In possession of bits of paper etc

NTA also informed that any candidate with more than one application number (more than one scorecards) will be treated as UFM, even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate.