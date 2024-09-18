‘ANRF sets stage for India to become global powerhouse of knowledge’

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) represents a transformative initiative aimed at elevating India to global prominence by building an ecosystem that fosters creativity, entrepreneurship, and forward-thinking. ANRF is designed to direct research and innovation across various fields, including natural sciences, engineering, technology, environmental and earth sciences, health, agriculture, and the interdisciplinary space of humanities and social sciences.



One of the central elements of this mission is the establishment of Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs), envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These universities are designed to set high standards for multidisciplinary education in India. The aim is to open up new opportunities for young people, promote interdisciplinary research, and turn India into a global hub for research and development. Educational institutions have already begun to revise their curriculum frameworks for undergraduate, graduate, and PhD programmes. With the implementation of choice-based credit systems and the introduction of minor programmes in cutting-edge technologies as per the guidelines of the UGC, students are being encouraged to pursue research and innovation as essential parts of their academic experience.

The NEP 2020 recommends the creation of Research and Development (R&D) cells in every university, encouraging students and faculty to engage in innovative projects that address both local and global challenges. Additionally, there is a strong focus on encouraging women’s participation in research and development, acknowledging their vital role in driving change and innovation.

The ANRF Act is a landmark move, aiming not only to fund research but also to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports researchers at every stage of their careers. The act seeks to elevate India’s educational institutions by aligning them with global standards while also fostering a culture of high-quality research. By building a robust research infrastructure, it ensures that researchers have access to the resources and mentorship.

Further emphasizing practical skills, the NEP 2020 highlights the importance of embedding internships and apprenticeships in academic programmes. This integration of industry with academia provides students with essential real-world experience that enhances their professional growth. The focus is on producing graduates who are industry-ready and capable of contributing to India’s economic and technological advancements.

ANRF’s initiatives are deeply rooted in the principles of creativity, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity. Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs), for instance, encourage students to engage across diverse fields, including natural sciences, engineering, humanities, and social sciences. This interdisciplinary approach breaks down the barriers that traditionally limit innovation, allowing for more comprehensive and creative solutions to contemporary challenges. The National Higher Education Curriculum Framework (NHEQF) ensures that research is embedded at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Theoretical knowledge and hands-on research projects are mandatory components of every curriculum.

In addition to fostering multidisciplinary education, the ANRF is actively classifying higher education institutions (HEIs) as research-intensive or teaching-intensive, pushing institutions toward excellence in both research and pedagogy.

The emphasis on setting up R&D cells further amplifies this research culture. ANRF is particularly focused on increasing the participation of women in research and development, providing equitable opportunities for women to contribute to innovation and national progress.

Looking to the future, ANRF has developed an action plan to help India become a knowledge society. Public awareness programs will be key in promoting research in social sciences, developing Indian epistemology, and applying traditional knowledge in modern contexts. To further enhance research quality, especially in the social sciences, ANRF will offer mentorship programs, rigorous coursework, and collaborative opportunities for scholars.

ANRF is also actively promoting research in traditional Indian knowledge systems, such as Ayurveda, Yoga, and Sanskrit. The foundation ensures that India’s ancient wisdom continues to inform modern science and contribute to society. In addition, encouraging research in local and indigenous languages captures the nuances of India’s diverse social realities, making research more impactful and relevant.

Mission-mode projects form another crucial part of ANRF’s strategy. These projects will focus on addressing national priorities and global challenges through interdisciplinary research. Collaborations between academic institutions, industry partners, and centers of excellence will drive research in areas such as family dynamics, traditional knowledge systems, and indigenous entrepreneurship. These mission-mode projects aim to address key societal issues and contribute to national development.

ANRF is also focused on establishing Centers of Excellence, each named after eminent Indian thinkers, with a mandate to produce high-quality research from a uniquely Indian perspective. These centers will concentrate on fields such as leadership, political economy, mind sciences, and traditional wellness practices, ensuring that India’s rich heritage is integrated into its future research.

Promoting a research-oriented mindset from an early age is another key focus for ANRF. Initiatives will target students at all levels, from school to university, to nurture scientific inquiry and innovation from a young age. By doing so, ANRF ensures that future generations are well-prepared to contribute to India’s growing knowledge economy. The foundation will also foster collaboration among research bodies such as the DST, DBT, and the ICMR. Emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, healthcare technology, and social equity are also at the forefront of ANRF’s focus. By addressing contemporary challenges and aligning with India’s long-term development goals, ANRF ensures that the country remains at the cutting edge of global research and innovation.

By 2024, India is positioning itself as a global leader in research, innovation, and development. Through strategic initiatives, capacity building, and fostering a culture of inquiry and creativity, ANRF is setting the stage for India to become a global powerhouse of knowledge.

The author is the Vice Chancellor, SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai