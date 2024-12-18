Annual sports meet ‘Panorama-2024’ held

The annual sports meet ‘Panorama-2024’ of Calcutta Boys’ School was organized with grandeur recently. The much-awaited annual sports meet was conducted with great pomp and show at the Rabindra Sarobar stadium. The grand event was supervised by the school’s Principal and Secretary, Raja McGee where over 2,000 students from the school’s three Kolkata branches — the Sonarpur Campus, Beliaghata Campus, and the main School at SN Banerjee Road actively participated in the various events. The presence of the chief guest, Manoj Tiwary, Minister of State for Affairs of Sports and Youth, Government of West Bengal, added to the excitement and enthusiasm of the students.

Around 60 sports competitions which included the 800m relay race, the relay of the torch, the novelty races for the junior sections like Balancing The Ball, Little Red Riding Hood, Steady Sprint, Little Angels With Their Pearls, Clown Town Race, Aladdin and the Genie, Bunny Race, Beehive Race, Find Your Pair, Rolling The Ball, Shopping for Mommy, Three Legged Race along with the Track Events of the A,B,C & D Division -100 meter, 200 meter, and 400 meter sprints, were organised as part of the event, showcasing the students’ talent, agility, and sportsmanship. The highlight of the day was, however, the over enthusiastic participation of the parents.