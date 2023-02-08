Amor Español

Luis Garcia Montero, Director General of Instituto Cervantes, looked pleased with book lovers pouring in at the Spanish pavilion at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair. Though Spain has a limited Indian population, Montero wants people here to explore the European country and also the language.

“The Cervantes Institute is responsible for promoting the study and the teaching of the Spanish language and culture across the globe. Since 2007, we have had our institute in New Delhi and our mission has been to promote the culture and language of Spain and also create opportunities,” he said. With Spain being the focal theme country at the Kolkata Book Fair, Montero now wants to promote Spanish in other parts of India namely the City of Joy.

Elated with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s proactive interest in promoting books, culture and language, Montero said: “I was fortunate to be present at the inauguration of the Kolkata Book Fair with her. The CM has a strong personality and is extremely helpful.”