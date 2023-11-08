All work and no ‘rest’

Priyanshu Mitra (30), rarely has the opportunity to have a family dinner due to his demanding job at a Big 4 company. While the Kolkata-based professional was initially hired to work 45 hours per week, he often finds himself working more than 60 hours a week. The catch, however, is that his salary remains fixed based on the 45-hour workweek. When he heard NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, advocating for a shift in India’s work culture, suggesting that young professionals should be putting in 70 hours a week to compete with countries like China, Japan, and Germany did after World War II, Mitra couldn’t help but smile. “Shouldn’t an increase in work hours also be reflected in our compensation? Unfortunately, in India, salary remains one of our most significant struggles,” said Mitra.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) states that in most countries, there are laws setting a maximum of 48 working hours per week or less. These rules are designed to balance productivity and the health of workers. In fact, Indians work longer hours than many other major economies, averaging 47.7 hours per week. This is higher than the US (36.4), the UK (35.9), and Germany (34.4), according to the ILO. Globally, India ranks seventh in terms of weekly working hours. Only a handful of countries have people working longer hours, such as Qatar (50 hours per week), Lesotho (50 hours), Gambia (51 hours), Tanzania (54 hours), and Egypt (53 hours), according to the ILO in 2022.

Infosys founder also stressed the need for a cultural shift towards discipline and improved work productivity in India. Acclaimed educationist Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group, believes working longer hours doesn’t necessarily make people more productive. “When we talk about working 70 hours a week, we overlook the results of multiple internationally accepted studies that have demonstrated that extended working hours and quality of output are inversely proportional. My lifelong experience also strongly corroborates this. This is the reason why the ILO mandates a 48 hour work week, with a work day capped at 8 hours. It is absolutely essential that our brains get sufficient rest to recharge and function effectively,” said Dr Bose.

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge also said that it’s not necessary to force people to work longer hours, as the goal is not to run sweatshops.

Doctors have also criticised the software billionaire for his statement, and expressed concerns about the impact of 12-hour working shifts on the heart health of the Indian youngsters. “As a cardiologist, I’m deeply concerned about the potential consequences of such demanding work schedules on the hearts of our youth. It’s essential to prioritise sleep and strike a balance between work and rest to protect our cardiovascular health. Sleep is not just a luxury. It’s a crucial component of cardiovascular health. While adults are generally advised to get 6-7 hours of sleep for optimal well-being, subjecting Indian youngsters to 12-hour work shifts can have serious implications for their heart health. Prolonged wakefulness and work-related stress can disrupt circadian rhythms, increase blood pressure, and promote unhealthy lifestyles, all of which elevate the risk of heart attacks and strokes,” Dr Jayati Rakhit, MD FACC, senior interventional cardiologist.

Dr Ashis K Rakhit, MD FACC, senior interventional cardiologist is also concerned with the recent trend where Indian youths are becoming more vulnerable to strokes compared to previous generations. From increased stress, sedentary habits to unhealthy diet, several factors contribute to this shift. “Encouraging regular physical activity, reducing stress through mindfulness and relaxation techniques, and adopting a balanced, nutritious diet can help mitigate risk factors. It’s our collective responsibility to reverse this trend and ensure a healthier, stroke-resistant future for the youth of India,” he said.

Senior IT professional from Kolkata, Mandira Bhattacharya, stated that while the world is moving toward a 4-day workweek, Infosys founder seems to advocate for almost 7 days of work. “Companies talk about mental health and work-life balance but, in reality, they want employees to work endlessly, like slaves,” she said.

Aman Gupta, an IT professional in Pune, mentioned that countries like Australia and France have shorter working hours, while in India, there’s often the expectation to work on weekends and beyond regular office hours. “Due to the job crisis, we feel compelled to meet the company’s demands, even though we receive lower salaries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Radhika Gupta, CEO and Managing Director of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, highlighted that many Indian women have been working more than 70 hours a week for years, balancing their professional duties with household chores and parenting. “Between offices and homes, many Indian women have been working many more than seventy-hour weeks to build India (through our work) and the next generation of Indians (our children). For years and decades. With a smile, and without a demand for overtime,” she wrote on social media.