AIU signs MoU with Telangana’s T-Hub to drive innovation

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), a prominent body of higher education institutions, has signed a MoU with Hyderabad-based T-Hub, a leading innovation ecosystem enabler, to promote entrepreneurship and innovation across Indian universities.

In the first phase, five universities will serve as prototypes, expanding to ten within a year. Prof Vinay Pathak, AIU President, called it a historic step aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to create job creators rather than job seekers, while Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, emphasised that universities are key to fostering innovation with long-term national impact.

Sujith Jagirdar, CEO of T-Hub shared that their expertise with over 2,000 startups will amplify the collaboration’s success. The initiative will be steered by Kuldeep Dagar of AIU and Swarupa Gorrepati of T-Hub. This partnership aims to transform Indian higher education into a thriving innovation ecosystem, empowering students and universities to drive entrepreneurial excellence. The signing event was witnessed by senior officials of AIU and T-Hub.