Aiming for 2025 Women’s World Cup: Titas Sadhu

While students cheered every time the teacher congratulated Titas Sadhu, the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winner looked unruffled. With many familiar faces around, Titas seemed at home. It was in kindergarten that Titas took admission at Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly. Today, at the age of 18, she has returned to her alma mater as one of the most sought-after names in Indian cricket.

Having won the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Titas scripted history when she was also named the ‘Player of the Match’. Now, she said, the feeling has sunk in. “It’s time to think ahead. My eyes are set on the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 and the Women’s Premier League,” she told us.

She is just 18 but spend half an hour with her and you will know she has a deeper understanding of the world and of course, herself. Not someone to let success get to her head, the young pacer said: “It’s just the beginning. Let’s see what happens 10 years from now. I’m trying to disassociate myself from all the adulation. Obviously, there is still joy. I celebrated with the team and we won as a team. But I know fame is superficial. Money and prizes are materialistic. What is important is winning the game for the country. And, the game is still the most important thing in my life.”

Titas was a well-behaved student, who was also a good swimmer and athlete (sprinter) before she took up cricket professionally. After the historic win when she was back at her school in Hooghly, Titas recalled her years as a student. “Coming back to school is always fulfilling. I saw familiar faces. They saw me when I was nothing and the fact that they still love me is an amazing feeling. It keeps me grounded,” she said.

Born and brought up in Chinsurah, nearly 40 km from Kolkata, Titas started training at their family academy under the guidance of her father Ranadeep Sadhu at the age of 13. However, in Class XI, she finally decided to take a break from academics and concentrate on the sport full-time.

Even Ranadeep knows that public adulation and fame are short-lived. As a parent and mentor to young Titas, he knows how ‘once-upon-a-time shining stars’ even fade into oblivion if they don’t perform well. So, for Senior Sadhu, the riveting spell of 4-0-6-2 against England doesn’t matter. “Today, everyone is talking about her bowling spell in the final. But look at Kapil Dev, Glenn McGrath or Jhulan Goswami, the greatest of all time. They are not known for just one spell. One needs to bowl exemplary spells continuously over the years and then only he/she can become a household name,” he said.

A state-level athlete, he spotted his daughter’s talent at the Rajendra Smirti Sangh Stadium owned by her family in Chinsurah. It was in Class IX when he told Titas to devote two years to cricket and if she fails to shine, she can come back to academics. Titas was selected in the Bengal U-19 probables during the 2019-2020 but gave it a miss to appear for the Class X exam and scored more than 90 per cent.

“Then in Class XI, when she became the highest wicket-taker in domestic cricket, I thought she might have a chance to present India in the U-19. Finally, she agreed to devote time to cricket,” said the proud father.

Today, he wants his daughter to clear Plus Two and spoke to the school principal regarding the same. “If Titas gets a time of at least three months, she will be ready to appear for Class XII Boards. There’s a life beyond sports too and education is necessary,” said Senior Sadhu, who wants his star daughter to crack the Women’s Premier League.

The world champion, while talking about her attempts to balance both, said: “I feel when I started sports, I became better in academics. And when I became better in academics, it benefitted my game. So, both sports and academics were beneficial to me.”

Ever since India won the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Titas didn’t get the chance to enjoy a break. Not a ‘fan’ but ‘admirer’ of Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra, Titas said: “I have the most fun when I play the sport. We share the dressing room, play tournaments together and celebrate each other’s success. Everything that’s associated with the game gives me a high more than anything else in life.”

Ask Titas about her feelings when they won the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, she paused for a while and said: “I didn’t know how to react. I knew we had won. All of us had mixed feelings. Also, it was difficult to understand that the World Cup had ended. It seemed there was no purpose. Then, slowly we got back to reality.”

The words of her coach reverberated in her ears when she bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ trophy at the final against England in South Africa. “I only remembered that I was talking to my coach last night and he told me how things would be if we won the ‘Player of the Match’,” said the soft-spoken Titas.

Her exemplary spell against England (4-0-6-2) in the final match became the talk of the town. India’s legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami, whom Titas looks up to, also congratulated the young pacer. “She texted me and said we have made India proud. She is someone who has always been supportive,” said Titas.

Olympic gold medal-winning javelin star Neeraj Chopra had also met the team the day before their U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final. “It was quite an experience. He told us how he felt when he was standing on the podium after his historic win with the national flag wrapped around him and the national anthem playing. He told us even we can do it and we did it,” Titas told Millennium Post.

The world champion wants to appear for her Plus Two examination. “Physics and mathematics are my favourite subjects but it would be difficult to continue with these subjects and sports at this point. So, maybe I can opt for English. I want to do something with the sport after I’m done playing,” said Titas, who loves watching Hardik Pandya play.

As of now, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup is her main goal. She also wants to play in the Women’s Premier League. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions are her favourite teams.