‘Aim is to promote math as a sport'

Did you know a boy from Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru broke the world record of mathematics legend Shakuntala Devi at the age of 17? Meet Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who went on to break four world records, 50 Limca Book Records, and became the “fastest human calculator in the world” at the age of 21. President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Bhanu when he clinched the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London. Born in 1999, Bhanu wants to “humanise the subject of mathematics” and thus came up with his ed-tech Bhanzu through which he wants to change how people perceive math and help everyone understand its universal significance. Millennium Post chats with the Indian maths wizard on overcoming mathematics phobia, Shakuntala Devi, and more.

How did you earn the title of ‘world’s fastest human calculator’?

To be the ‘world’s fastest human calculator’ means to perform calculations at a speed that surpasses that of any calculator or individual who has ever existed. This achievement is a result of my breaking multiple world records across various categories. It is observed that I calculate 12-14 numbers per second, which is 10 times quicker than the average human brain. The ‘world’s fastest human calculator’ title is only given after an individual break multiple records that comprise addition, multiplication, etc. With four world records and 50 Limca Records to my name, I take pride in being able to represent India in mental athletics at the international level.

BBC called you the ‘Usain Bolt of mathematics’.

Yes, I’m honored to be named the ‘Usain Bolt of mathematics.’ But the fact that math is considered a sport here and not just a subject gives me more happiness. I aim to promote math as a sport.

At the age of 23, you have a long list of achievements — four World Records, 50 Limca Records, and also the recipient of India’s first gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad. You also got on the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list for your ed-tech startup Bhanzu.

Although I am grateful for all that I have achieved in my life, I am eager to utilise my experiences and achievements to educate individuals on the significance of mathematics and promote awareness about getting rid of math phobia. I envision a world where no child fears math and individuals do not dismiss it with the phrase, “Math is not my thing.” While someone may not necessarily find mathematics intriguing, it should not be a result of fear of the subject.

Shakuntala Devi is your inspiration. So, how was the feeling when you broke the records previously held by her at the age of 17?

Breaking the record of the legendary Shakuntala Devi was truly an honour. She has been my inspiration while growing up, having contributed immensely to our country and the field of mathematics. Being able to surpass her record is an achievement in itself, and it fills me with immense pride. She remains an inspiration to all, and I feel grateful for the opportunity to follow in her footsteps.

Your goal is to eradicate the ‘global maths phobia’ with your startup.

My motivation for starting this company was not merely to address the demand and supply gaps, but to humanise the subject of mathematics. After earning the title of the fastest human calculator, I questioned how I could make a meaningful impact. While I could have performed on stage and basked in the glory, I aspired for something bigger. Through my startup, I aim to promote mathematics as a sport, encouraging everyone to appreciate its implications beyond just being a tool for passing exams. I want to change how people perceive math and help everyone understand its universal significance through my startup Bhanzu.

Mathematics has always been a ‘subject of fear’ among students. How do you plan to subside the fear?

Bhanzu is committed to eradicating global math phobia, making math engaging for students, encouraging kids to pursue math and related fields, and boosting math confidence through contextual learning. In just the first five months, we have witnessed remarkable progress in our students’ mathematical abilities, with a four-fold improvement in their speed. We firmly believe that mastering mental math instills confidence in students. Our approach involves providing context by sharing relevant stories and demonstrating how mathematics education is a product of human evolution. Through relevant story-based narratives, we try to teach the students the real-life application of math.

Do you also teach the students?

My priority will always be that of a teacher before that of an entrepreneur, as teaching gives me immeasurable satisfaction. In my opinion, teaching the practical applications of mathematics to students is of the utmost importance. While my interaction with students has decreased somewhat due to my current role in developing a math curriculum that is more engaging and accessible to students, I am striving to make math a subject that students enjoy learning.

What are the career options for students in mathematics after higher secondary?

I believe a degree in mathematics opens up a lot of opportunities for a student. Math is a critical part of every field, I believe. I have always seen math as a driving tool. Starting from politics to philosophy, everything involves math in some way. No matter what career one may choose, math will always help one have a better understanding of any scenario. In my opinion, all the great literature scholars are also great mathematicians. Mathematics is not just numbers, it is concepts. While teaching the students, we should focus on establishing math as a lifestyle. Students can choose to be entrepreneurs, software engineers, or data analysts—these are just a few career options that involve mathematics as a core subject. However, whatever career a student chooses, they should not miss any option just because of