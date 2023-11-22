AICTE’s placement portal to boost job opportunities for rural & tribal students

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has rolled out the ‘AICTE Placement Portal’ to provide fair job opportunities for students in rural and tribal areas. This user-friendly platform ensures that students in colleges from these remote locations have equal access to job opportunities.

In urban areas, students have access to a wide range of professional organisations and networking events that can help them connect with potential employers. In rural areas, however, these opportunities may be few and far between, making it difficult for students to build the professional connections they need to succeed in their chosen field. To overcome this problem, AICTE has developed a placement portal for village and tribal area students that can be a powerful tool to help bridge the gap between urban and rural areas in terms of access to employment opportunities.

The portal will serve as a platform for connecting rural students with MNCs, Industries, and other employers for job opportunities and providing them with the resources they need to succeed in the job market. The portal categorises job listings based on different districts in cities across Andaman Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and other regions.