AICTE, OPPO India collaborate for ‘Generation Green’ campaign

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and OPPO India announced their ‘Generation Green’ campaign. The 100-day programme—managed by 1M1B (One Million for One Billion)—promotes green skills among the youth through 5,000 internship opportunities across colleges in India.



“It is a fantastic opportunity for students to develop their skills and contribute to sustainability efforts that tackle environmental challenges and contribute towards building an eco-friendly world. OPPO India is the first electronics manufacturing company to offer internships through AICTE. This campaign is a part of the one crore internship mission of AICTE and will contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Dr TG Sitharam, chairman, AICTE.

Students from all streams, technical and non-technical, can participate in this internship programme. Students will take the green pledge and participate in awareness sessions, e-surveys, and green day celebrations.

“Through the programme, at least 10 lakh students from schools and colleges will be provided with knowledge and values towards supporting a sustainable community,” said Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head, Public Affairs, OPPO India.

According to Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, the AICTE internship portal hosts over 50 lacs internships, aiming to reach one crore by 2025.”

All interns who complete the programme’s activities will receive certificates jointly accredited by AICTE, OPPO India, and 1M1B. The opportunity is now available on the AICTE internship portal and students can apply through the link: www.iamgenerationgreen.com.