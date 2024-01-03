AICTE issues guidelines for polytechnic colleges

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released specific guidelines and policies concerning the grant of autonomous status of polytechnic institutions. According to AICTE norms, the institute must have a minimum of 10 years of existence and should hold NIIA accreditation for at least 30% of eligible programmes. The accreditation should be valid until a period of an additional year from the date of submission of the application. Otherwise, the institution must have been operational for a minimum of 25 years.

The circular also mentioned that 50% of the faculty members amongst the AICTE approved faculty pattern should be working on regular basis. Moreover, at least 60% of faculty should possess more than five years of experience, with 50% retaining their positions over the last 3 years. Also, more than 50% of the faculty members of the institution should have undergone at least one: course in MOOCs or SWAYAM/FDP (Min. two weeks)/ Industrial Training (Min. three weeks) in the current/previous academic year.

According to the AICTE circular, the college needs to maintain a consistent academic record, with results of 60% and above in all semesters for the last three years. Additionally, the admission status of the institution should be minimum80% in the previous three academic years.Around 75% of the students in accordance with the final year pass-outs should have obtained placement or opted for entrepreneurship/ higher studies during the previous three academic years.