AICTE-EduSkills launches 100,000 virtual internships

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with EduSkills Foundation to unveil a groundbreaking initiative that offers 100,000 virtual internships and over 3,000 job opportunities for students. The launch event, held in New Delhi, was chaired by Professor TG Sitharam, chairman of AICTE recently.

Under the collaboration with M/S EduSkills Foundation, AICTE will provide 100,000 virtual internship opportunities for students, while M/S Eduskill Foundation’s corporate partners will facilitate the hiring of 3,000 candidates. Notably, the virtual internships are sponsored by M/S Zscaler, a partner of Eduskill Foundation. Additionally, M/S Wonderbotz, another esteemed partner, has committed to hiring 3,000 candidates who complete their internships through the AICTE internship portal by 2027.

During the launch event, Professor (Dr) T G Sitharam emphasised the importance of extending these opportunities to rural and interior institutions that currently lack such facilities. He also highlighted how similar activities could enhance the sustainability of institutions, leading to increased demand for more engineers.

By offering internship opportunities in cutting-edge technologies, this initiative not only creates numerous job prospects but also fosters entrepreneurial ventures across the country. India is poised to become a talent hub by 2025, and the rapid adoption of technology within the country plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the Indian digital econom