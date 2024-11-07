AICTE-approved online PGDM from IMI Kolkata

International Management Institute (IMI) Kolkata has launched AICTE-approved online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme. Designed to focus on the working professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners with a duration of 24 months, this programme stands apart not only for its industry-relevant content but also for its affordability.

The programme offers participants with cutting-edge knowledge in high-demand areas such as e-business, digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Graduates of this programme will gain coveted alumni status within IMI’s esteemed network and will open doors to enhanced career prospects and professional connections. Speaking on this occasion, Prof Mohua Banerjee, Director, IMI Kolkata, said, “We are thrilled to launch this AICTE-approved online PGDM programme that aligns with our commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance. Our institute ranked 42nd in QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 (in Asia), thus reflecting our dedication to quality education. This programme also offers the added advantage of three campus immersions, providing participants with an opportunity to engage in practical learning and network with peers and faculty.”

“With this programme, we will ensure that our participants gain not only theoretical managerial aspects but also insights directly from the industry. This unique blend of academic and industry perspectives will significantly enhance the learning experience, providing participants with a competitive edge in today’s fast-evolving digital business environment,” said Dr Rohan Mukherjee, Programme Director, IMI Kolkata.