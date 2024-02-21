AI research hub in Maharashtra soon

The University of Birmingham has partnered with the Government of Maharashtra to set up a specialist research and innovation hub to tackle challenges in key state priority areas including agriculture and healthcare, using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Shailendra Deolankar, Director, Higher Education, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra and Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham signed a MoU to begin work on establishing the centre. The partnership aims to develop a rich environment of collaborative research between the University of Birmingham, and the state-funded universities in the fields of AI and data science. There will also be opportunities for PhD research. “The University of Birmingham is a global ‘civic’ university and we’re committed to forging meaningful research partnerships in India that demonstrate our commitment to the country as a strategic partner,” said Tickell.

