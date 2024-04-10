AI in elections: Ally or threat?

Remember how a morphed video of PM Narendra Modi doing Garba went viral in November last year? PM Modi even called it “very real” but also added that he hasn’t played Garba after leaving school. PM Modi has consistently cautioned against the malicious exploitation of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “We need to be careful with new technology. If used carefully, it can be very useful. However, if misused, it can create huge problems. You must be aware of deepfake videos made with the help of generative AI,” he said. PM Modi’s message underscores the potential harm of AI tools on India’s democratic process during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As India goes to polls across 543 constituencies in a seven-phase election from April 19 to June 1, the discussion on AI’s role in elections will continue.

In fact, AI is a big concern in elections not just in India, but also in the US and South Korea. Microsoft already warned how China might use AI to mess with elections in different countries. According to ‘The Guardian’, the warning from Microsoft follows reports of China’s alleged dry run during Taiwan’s presidential election in January using AI. “China will, at a minimum, create and amplify AI-generated content that benefits their positions in these high-profile elections. While the impact of such content in swaying audiences remains low, China’s increasing experimentation in augmenting memes, videos, and audio will continue—and may prove effective down the line. While Chinese cyber actors have long conducted reconnaissance of US political institutions, we are prepared to see influence actors interact with Americans for engagement and to potentially research perspectives on US politics,” the Microsoft Threat Intelligence mentioned in its report in April 2024.

Deepfake videos are being used to manipulate elections by spreading misinformation and suppressing voters. In the 2024 New Hampshire primary election, an AI-generated voice claiming to be President Joe Biden circulated, urging voters not to participate and falsely suggesting they should save their vote for the general election in November. This misled voters into thinking Biden himself recorded the message.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, technology plays a crucial role as political parties heavily utilise digital platforms for campaigning. Parties are vigorously engaging voters through social media, WhatsApp, and AI-generated content. For instance, PM Modi’s speech in Hindi was translated into Tamil using AI during an event in Varanasi. The CPI (M) recently introduced an AI anchor named ‘Samata,’ meaning equality, for their election campaigns. These AI anchors have the capability to broadcast information round the clock in various languages and dialects. However, there are concerns raised by Microsoft about the increased use of AI-generated TV news anchors. There are fears that China might employ AI news anchors to create fake content and disrupt Indian elections.

In fact, if utilised correctly, AI can transform campaign strategies and electoral systems, particularly in countries with diverse voter demographics. For instance, AI algorithms can analyse extensive voter data, including demographics, social media engagement, and voting history. This enables political parties and candidates to customise their campaign messages and efficiently target specific voter groups. AI chatbots and virtual assistants can play a crucial role in engaging with voters on social media platforms. They can respond to queries, offer information about candidates and policies, and even encourage voter turnout in a positive manner.

I-PAC, the political consultancy, recently shared insights on their official LinkedIn page regarding the influence of AI on elections. “Ever pondered the dynamic synergy between AI and the vibrant realm of elections? As AI progresses towards human-like intelligence, its impact on elections, particularly in India’s imminent polls, is profound. With the capacity to generate deepfakes and tailored messages, AI offers both opportunities and risks,” I-PAC posted. Mentioning the positive impacts of AI in elections, I-PAC said how AI assists under-resourced campaigns and fosters fairness by helping smaller parties compete effectively. AI can also target voters effectively through voter analytics, I-PAC mentioned. AI can also play a powerful role in “enhanced election integrity” by detecting fraud, it said.

However, the political consultancy firm, once headed by election strategist Prashant Kishore, also mentioned on social media, how deepfakes in the form of images, audios and videos can sway voters, and spread rapid disinformation. AI also has the power to facilitate personalised propaganda.

But then the use of AI in elections raises ethical concerns about privacy, transparency, and fairness. AI algorithms may unintentionally reinforce biases, leading to unfair treatment of certain voter groups. Moreover, the lack of transparency in AI decision-making can erode public trust in electoral outcomes. Parties with more resources may gain an advantage, disrupting the fairness of elections.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has expressed concerns that AI-generated audiovisual content poses a threat to democracy. The Indian government had previously advised tech companies to seek permission before deploying unreliable AI models in the country. Now, the government is preparing to introduce legislation to regulate AI shortly after the conclusion of the general elections.