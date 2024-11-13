AI-driven content risks integrity of exams: JGU

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) is an Institution of Eminence (IoE) and a non-profit global university established by the Government of Haryana, recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The recognition of an institution which upholds social values and national priorities, has been questioned by the student, Kaustubh Shakkarwar (petitioner) before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The petitioner is enrolled as a student in the LLM programme specialising in Intellectual Property and Technology Law at Jindal Global Law School. He appeared for his end-term examination in the course titled ‘Law and Justice in a Globalising World’. When the submission was put through Turnitin, the Turnitin report highlighted 88% AI generated content in his end term submission for this course. The student’s conduct was reported to the Unfair Means Committee of the university. Given the high percentage of the AI generated content which challenges the sanctity and integrity of the examinations, he failed this examination in terms of UGC Anti-plagiarism Regulations, 2018. He was given a re-sit opportunity, which he undertook and later passed the course.

The petitioner in question has been issuing factually incorrect, misleading and prejudiced statements in social and online media on a matter which has become sub judice with the malicious intention to influence public opinion and thereby decision-making. This act of the petitioner is in abject disregard of judicial propriety, threatening the independence of judiciary. Such acts of social media discussion on matters sub judice has been condemned by the Supreme Court of India.

The university will continue to pursue this case on merits before any legal forum before which the matter is submitted. Additionally, the university is of the sincere opinion that since this matter pertains to adopting unethical practices in pursuit of academics including academic honesty and integrity of the examination process, no one would disapprove, in principle, the stand adopted by the university.