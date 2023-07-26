Agricultural science: Planting seeds of success

India’s reliance on agriculture for its livelihood is well-established. Even today, India remains one of the world’s largest and most diverse food producers, with agriculture contributing to more than 20 percent of the country’s income. According to McKinsey & Company, by the year 2030, agriculture has the potential to contribute approximately $600 billion to India’s GDP, reflecting a substantial 50 percent increase from its contribution in 2020. In 2021-22, India’s agriculture exports reached $50 billion, reflecting the sector’s robust growth and potential.

With India’s agricultural sector continuously evolving and modernising, professionals in this field can play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future in food production, sustainability, and economic development. However, there is a common misconception that pursuing agriculture courses leads to a limited career scope. However, this perception is far from the truth, as graduates from this field of study possess diverse and valuable knowledge across multidisciplinary domains. An education in agriculture equips students with expertise in agronomy, plant pathology, animal sciences, entomology, agricultural economics, soil science, and horticulture.

“2/3rd of India’s population is engaged in agricultural activities. The country’s dependency on agribusiness is highlighted by the fact that 166 million (56.6 percent) of the country’s 313 million basic labourers are employed in agrarian and partnered operations. After completing BSc in agriculture, students can work as an agriculture officer, agriculture junior engineer, researcher, forest officer, agriculture graduate trainee, landscaping manager, crop trail officer, agriculture field officer and other fields. Jobs are also available in the banking sector, fertilizer and pesticide companies,” said Dr P Senthilmurugan, HOD, department of plant pathology, College of Agriculture, KL Deemed to be University.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United States, agriculture, with its allied sectors, is the largest source of livelihood in India. 70 percent of its rural households still depend primarily on agriculture for their livelihood, with 82 percent of farmers being small and marginal. India has emerged as a formidable force in the global agricultural arena, solidifying its position as the world’s leading sugar-producing nation and securing the second spot in rice production, trailing only behind China. In recent times, the impact of India’s agricultural might has been felt on a global scale. In response to the country’s commitment to bolster domestic supply, the Indian government decided to temporarily ban rice exports. This move has led to a surge in demand from Indians residing in various parts of the United States, prompting them to flock to their local supermarkets to secure rice.

According to Prof (Dr) Chandra Mohan Mehta, Associate Dean - School of Agriculture, Lovely Professional University, agricultural science students have the potential to make significant contributions to the sector’s growth. “Graduates can pursue MSc agriculture in specialised fields like agronomy, soil science, entomology, horticulture, plant pathology, or genetics and plant breeding, leading to research and teaching positions in institutes or universities. They can also become agricultural extension officers, assisting farmers with modern techniques and government schemes. Seed technologists ensure seed quality, while agri-business management roles involve overseeing operations and marketing,” said Prof Mehta.

McKinsey & Company said technology is undergoing a rapid transformation in India’s agriculture sector, presenting investment opportunities, revitalising rural areas, and contributing to the global food supply. The agtech landscape in India has experienced exponential growth, surging from under 50 start-ups in 2013 to over 1,000 by 2020. This expansion can be attributed to heightened farmer awareness, the growing internet penetration in rural regions, and the increasing demand for enhanced agricultural efficiency.

Dr Himalay Patel, HOD (I/C), department of agriculture, Faculty of Science, Marwadi University, mentioned that the digital evolution in agriculture has significantly increased the scope for students in both the public and private sectors. “The increasing use of digital technologies in agriculture has created a vast and diverse landscape of opportunities for students. Whether in the private sector with startups and agri-tech companies or in the public sector through government initiatives and research institutions, students with expertise in digital agriculture can contribute to making farming more efficient, sustainable, and informed. Jobs are available in agri-tech startups, agri-informatics, e-commerce platforms and consultancies,” he said.

At present, India has nearly 2,428 agritech startups. For Dr Senthilmurugan, the agri-startups are providing the missing links in the agri value chain and delivering efficient products, technologies and services to the farmer and consumers. “Big Data Analytics, Supply Chain/Market-linked Model, FaaS, IoT Enabled, Engineering-Led Innovation and Miscellaneous other are the major sub-sectors where agritech startups are coming up,” he said.

Prof Mehta believes data analysts can play a crucial role in leveraging agricultural data for improved decision-making. “In the public sector, government initiatives like Digital India and e-NAM create roles for students in implementing and managing digital agricultural projects,” he said.

Sardar Taranjit Singh, MD, JIS Group lauds the agri-tech startups, who are developing innovative solutions to address various agricultural challenges, such as weather forecasting apps, farm management software, and smart irrigation systems. “Digital technologies are enhancing supply chain management in agriculture, from farm to fork. This includes tracking and monitoring the movement of agricultural produce, storage conditions, and distribution networks. Students with knowledge in logistics, supply chain management, and technology can find roles in agricultural logistics companies and food processing firms. Also, online platforms and e-commerce websites are becoming increasingly important in the agricultural sector,” said Singh.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said how agriculture will continue to play a major role in India and aims to emerge as a $5 trillion developed economy during the Amrit Kaal by 2047. He said that innovations in farming, as well as the application of new technologies, have also added to enhance productivity as well as increased production of food grains.

Dr Patel has high hopes for students pursuing agricultural science. “A degree in agriculture science equips them with the necessary knowledge and insights to develop solutions that can make a positive impact on the agriculture sector and the lives of farmers. With the rapid advancement in agricultural technology and increasing global demand for food security, pursuing agriculture sciences can lead to fulfilling and impactful careers in India and abroad,” he said.