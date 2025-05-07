Advanced Supply Chain Management course from IIM Calcutta

The way businesses manage supply chains is evolving rapidly as disruptions, sustainability demands, and digital transformation challenge traditional models. In line with this evolution, IIM Calcutta commenced its Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management in partnership with Emeritus. It covers the full spectrum of supply chain operations, including procurement, logistics, and sales & distribution planning.

It is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals working across purchasing, production, inventory, logistics, and supply chain functions. Additionally, it is also suited for those operating in service or manufacturing sectors who seek structured insights and industry-relevant techniques to advance in the evolving landscape of supply chain management.

Structured to deliver actionable insights, the programme combines live online sessions led by renowned IIM Calcutta faculty with case-based learning, simulations, and a faculty-guided capstone project. It addresses critical themes such as global supply disruptions, risk mitigation, and the shift toward digital supply networks.

Programme Details:

Start Date: June 29, 2025

Duration: 12 months

Mode: Live online sessions by IIM Calcutta faculty

Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder (10+2+3) or post graduate with more than three year of work experience in supply chain management or related roles

Fee: Rs 4,60,000 + GST

Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75%, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta and an opportunity to gain the IIM Calcutta Executive Alumni status