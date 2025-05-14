IIM Calcutta, one of the leading B-schools in India, ranked 5th by NIRF 2024, has announced the commencement of its Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management. Designed to address the growing need for strategic project management (SPM) skills, this programme equips professionals with advanced tools, techniques, and strategic insights to align projects with organisational goals, tackle complex challenges, and deliver measurable value.

The IIM Calcutta Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management, designed and delivered by renowned IIMC faculty, includes live online sessions delivered by top IIM Calcutta faculty as well as 7-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Calcutta campus. It also includes a capstone project, real-world high impact case studies, hands-on learning through business simulations and an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning. The programme includes modules such as project management: macro perspectives, project management: tactical and operational issues and project management: behavioral aspects.

Course details

Start Date: June 30, 2025

Duration: 9 months

Format: Online + Live sessions with faculty and industry experts

Fee: Rs 3,87,000 + GST

Eligibility: Graduate with a minimum of 9 years of work experience and a minimum of 50% in Graduation/Post Graduation. The candidate should be currently working while filling up the application.