Admissions open for postgraduate management programmes

SOIL Institute of Management has announced the commencement of its admissions cycle for the upcoming academic year. Admissions are now open for the institute’s postgraduate management programmes for 2026 intake, which are designed to develop ethical, mindful, and industry-ready leaders for a rapidly evolving business environment.

SOIL offers programmes like the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM). Both combine classroom learning with hands-on experience and leadership training.

SOIL’s focus on industry alignment and leadership preparedness is reflected in its recent placement outcomes. For the PGDM programmes, 98 per cent of students opting for placements were placed with the highest package reaching Rs 20.7 LPA with graduates witnessing an average post-MBA salary growth of over two times with placements across organisations marking the relevance of SOIL’s pedagogy in today’s competitive job market.

Eligibility criteria

* A bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university

* For PGPM, candidates with a prior work experience of 2+ years of work experienced are eligible

* For PGDM & PGPM HR programmes, both freshers and work experienced are eligible

* Programme-specific work experience requirements