Adapting to the digital age

Thanks to the digital age, journalism and media have advanced beyond the traditional print and electronic forms in the modern world. Today, the way an individual consumes news and information has undergone a paradigm shift because of the emergence of new platforms like social media, blogs, podcasts, and online news sources on the Internet.

Now that mobile devices facilitated by the Internet are more common, everyone has access to news and media anytime, anywhere. People around the globe with diverse cultures and backgrounds now have access to the same news and information, creating a more diversified and global audience.

The rise of citizen journalism and user-generated content has also allowed for a more democratic and participatory media landscape, giving voice to individuals who were previously excluded from traditional media. New obstacles brought about by the changing media environment include the proliferation of false information and fake news, which calls for increased vigilance and critical reporting on the part of journalists.

Despite these challenges, the evolution of journalism and media has brought about exciting new opportunities and possibilities for the industry.

The arena of journalism and mass communication has expanded significantly in recent years, creating numerous job opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in this dynamic field. Online media sources, social media platforms, and mobile applications have supplemented, if not completely replaced, conventional forms of journalism like print and broadcast with the rise of digital media.

Here are some opportunities for students in mass communication and journalism:

Multimedia journalist: This position requires reporters to create and produce stories for various platforms, including print, broadcast, and online at the same time. A multimedia journalist must be proficient in various forms of media, including writing, photography, video editing, and audio recording.

Social media manager: People in this position oversee and produce content for media ‘brands’ or companies’ social media pages. Social media managers should be well-versed in the various social media platforms and their features, as well as have outstanding writing and communication abilities.

Content creators: These professionals create content for Internet platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and blogs, including videos, podcasts, essays, and other types of media. These professionals call for exceptional writing and narrative abilities as well as familiarity with SEO and current social media trends.

Digital marketing specialist: This job includes developing and executing marketing strategies for a range of digital channels, including social media, email marketing, and online advertising. Excellent communication skills and a thorough knowledge of digital marketing tools and statistics are the profile requirements of digital marketing specialists.

For them to produce top-notch content for numerous platforms, they must keep up with the most recent technological developments, tools, and software. They also need to be able to work well with other professionals such as editors, designers, and marketers and have strong communication skills.

Key skills and competencies for journalists in the digital age:

Digital literacy: Journalists need to be adept at using digital tools, including analytics software, social media and online publishing platforms.

Audience engagement: With the popularity of social media, journalists need to be able to interact with their readers and grow a loyal following by creating high-quality material.

Video production expertise: As video content becomes more and more popular on social media and other online platforms, the capacity to produce engaging videos is a crucial talent for journalists in the digital era.

Data analysis: To convey stories and offer insights on diverse subjects, journalists must be able to gather, analyse, and display data in a relevant way.

Flexibility and adaptability: With the media landscape evolving quickly, journalists need to be adaptable and flexible to keep up with emerging trends and technologies.

Integrity and credibility: In an era of fake news and misinformation, journalists must uphold strong integrity and credibility to ensure that readers and viewers will believe in their work.

In conclusion, the media landscape has changed as a result of the digital era, opening up new career paths and pushing journalists to develop new skills and abilities. Digital tool proficiency, audience engagement, video production, data analysis, adaptability, adherence to high ethical standards, and teamwork with other professionals are all skills that journalists must possess.

The author is senior faculty and programme in-charge, MSc Media Science, iLEAD, Kolkata